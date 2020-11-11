Menu

Canada

COVID-19 self-isolation directive issued to Weyburn, Sask. area Halloween partygoers

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 11, 2020 10:48 am
WATCH: A local epidemiologist is questioning an exception to mandatory mask rules coming into effect in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert on Friday, Nov. 6.

Attendees at a Halloween party near Weyburn, Sask., are being told by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to immediately self-isolate.

The health authority identified the party, held Oct. 31 seven km east and 3 km south of Weyburn, as a potential coronavirus exposure location on Nov. 10.

People who were there between 9:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. were originally informed they had to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Indian Head, Sask., long-term care home

That changed later in the day to self-isolate. The SHA has not said why the status has changed.

Anyone who was at the party should contact Weyburn Public Health at 306-861-4808.

Those who have already been contacted by public health do not need to call at this time, SHA said.

Under the current public health order, all persons identified by a medical health officer as being a close contact of a person with COVID-19 must go into mandatory self-isolation for 14 days from the last exposure date to the virus.

Read more: Outbreaks and potential COVID-19 exposures in Saskatchewan for the past 2 weeks

Anyone developing COVID-19 symptoms must contact HealthLine 811 and follow their directives.

Those under a self-isolation directive are not allowed to go shopping or otherwise be in areas where shared surfaces can be touched.

The SHA said people in self-isolation are still allowed to go outside on their private property or take solitary walks as long as physical distancing is maintained from other people and no shared surfaces are touched.

People contravening self-isolation orders may face fines of up to $2,000 and not more than $10,000 in the case of a corporation.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Saskatchewan Coronavirussaskatchewan covid-19Saskatchewan NewsSaskatchewan Health AuthorityWeyburnSHAcoronavirus in SaskatchewanWeyburn SaskatchewanWeyburn News
