260 Sask. doctors ask province to do more in COVID-19 fight as ICUs reach capacity

Send this page to someone via email

With Saskatoon’s intensive care units now over capacity, Saskatchewan is “losing the battle” against the novel coronavirus, says a group of 260 doctors who are asking the province to do more to curb the rising caseload.

The doctors all signed an open letter to Premier Scott Moe, Health Minister Paul Merriman and chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab that was made public Tuesday evening.

Open letter to @SKGov asking for more action on COVID response signed by 260 SK physicians. pic.twitter.com/IJrG0S9NCt — Carla Holinaty (@Carlainsask) November 11, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

In the letter, the doctors point to a 700 per cent rise in active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan over the past month and a 517 per cent increase in hospitalizations. Intensive care units in Saskatoon are at 130 per cent capacity and diverting patients, they say.

“It is becoming increasingly clear to us, physicians from across Saskatchewan, that we are losing the battle,” states the letter, adding, “If more is not done to change our course, we are confident that winter will bring overflowing hospitals, cancelled surgeries, overwhelmed health-care providers and needless deaths.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The doctors acknowledge the inconvenience of interventions, such as wearing masks, distancing, isolating and quarantining. They also note that escalating restrictions harm local businesses.

“We know that doing more will be difficult for Saskatchewan people,” states the letter. “However, the lives of our friends and neighbours are on the line.”

Recognizing that “both action and inaction will be criticized” in the letter, the doctors say they’re looking to the newly re-elected government “to act with sufficient force to reverse the rising daily case counts.”

Story continues below advertisement

They ask for details on how and when restrictions could escalate.

7:06 Coronavirus: Saskatchewan Premier Moe urges people to reevaluate conduct amid rise in cases Coronavirus: Saskatchewan Premier Moe urges people to reevaluate conduct amid rise in cases – Oct 27, 2020

Models of successful intervention have been employed in Canada, they say, pointing to the Maritimes, and around the world in countries such as New Zealand, Australia and South Korea.

Global News has reached out to the province for comment on whether to expect more intervention in Saskatchewan.