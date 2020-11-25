Coronavirus hospitalizations, active cases reach new highs as Sask. hits 7K total infections

Saskatchewan’s coronavirus-related hospitalizations reached a new high on Wednesday.

In the province, 111 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 92 are receiving inpatient care and 19 are in intensive care.

Health officials said there were 164 new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 7,047 since the first case was reported in March. They added the new seven-day average of daily cases is 214.

According to the press release, most of the new cases are located in the Regina zone with 69, while there are 37 in Saskatoon, 10 in north central, nine each in south west and south east, eight in far north east, seven in far north west, five in north east, three each in far north central and central east and one each in north west and south central. Residence information is still pending for two new infections.

Seventy-nine more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 3,998.

There is a new record high of 3,012 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

According to the press release, 2,811 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday in Saskatchewan. To date, 326,871 tests have been carried out in the province.

The provincial government said further measures are under active consideration and development by Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, and will be announced during Wednesday’s COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

