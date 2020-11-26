Asquith man facing child pornography, voyeurism charges: Saskatchewan RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

An Asquith man, 24, is facing child pornography and voyeurism charges stemming from this past summer, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

Earlier this month, the Saskatoon Police Service received information that in July the man was in possession of child pornography and intimate photos he took of a woman without her knowing.

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) became involved shortly after and on Nov. 25, it executed a search warrant at the accused’s home.

Read more: Saskatchewan child pornography investigation results in arrest of Australian man

ICE seized three cell phones and a laptop which is being forensically analyzed.

Story continues below advertisement

Elmir Drincic was briefly held in police custody, but was released after appearing in provincial court in Saskatoon. He will be back in court on Dec. 9.

The town of Asquith, Sask., is about 40 km west of Saskatoon.