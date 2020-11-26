Menu

Crime

Asquith man facing child pornography, voyeurism charges: Saskatchewan RCMP

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted November 26, 2020 12:19 pm
The Saskatchewan Child Exploitation Unit laid charges for child pornography and voyeurism against a man, 24, from Asquith.
The Saskatchewan Child Exploitation Unit laid charges for child pornography and voyeurism against a man, 24, from Asquith. Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press

An Asquith man, 24, is facing child pornography and voyeurism charges stemming from this past summer, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

Read more: Two Estevan, Sask. men charged with child pornography in two separate cases

Earlier this month, the Saskatoon Police Service received information that in July the man was in possession of child pornography and intimate photos he took of a woman without her knowing.

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) became involved shortly after and on Nov. 25, it executed a search warrant at the accused’s home.

Read more: Saskatchewan child pornography investigation results in arrest of Australian man

ICE seized three cell phones and a laptop which is being forensically analyzed.

Elmir Drincic was briefly held in police custody, but was released after appearing in provincial court in Saskatoon. He will be back in court on Dec. 9.

The town of Asquith, Sask., is about 40 km west of Saskatoon.

Click to play video 'How to keep kids safe on the internet in an online world' How to keep kids safe on the internet in an online world
