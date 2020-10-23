Two Estevan, Sask. men charged with child pornography in two separate cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) charged two Estevan men in separate child pornography investigations.

The first, a 20-year-old man, is charged in relation to a child pornography investigation that began in September.

Police say the investigation started over complaints about the accused’s internet activities and alleged sharing of child pornography using a popular social media application.

Members of the ICE unit and Estevan Police Service executed a search warrant on Oct. 22. According to police, child pornography was found on two mobile phones.

The man was charged with possession of child pornography and transmitting child pornography. Police did not release the accused’s name.

He is scheduled to appear in Estevan provincial court on Dec. 7.

A second man, Kyle Fiddler, was also arrested after a child pornography investigation that began in August.

Police said a search warrant was executed on Oct. 21, after numerous complaints about someone’s internet activities that child pornography was being made available through several different social media platforms.

Police said child pornography was found at the residence. A mobile phone and computer were seized.

Fiddler, 30, is charged with possession of child pornography, transmitting child pornography and failing to comply with a probation order.

He made his first court appearance in Estevan on Oct. 22 and is scheduled to re-appear in Weyburn on Oct. 27.