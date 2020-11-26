Menu

Crime

OPP officer seriously injured, 1 in custody in incident in City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Pigeon Lake Road in the City of Kawartha Lakes is closed for an investigation. OPP have said an officer is seriously injured.
Pigeon Lake Road in the City of Kawartha Lakes is closed for an investigation. OPP have said an officer is seriously injured. Mark Giunta/Global News Peterborough

An OPP officer has been seriously injured following an incident in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday morning.

In a tweet, OPP commissioner Thomas Carrique reported an officer was injured just east of Lindsay, Ont., and one suspect is in custody.

Read more: Procession from Toronto to Manitoulin Island held for slain OPP officer

“There are no concerns for public safety,” he tweeted at 10:07 a.m. “Our thoughts and best wishes are with our officer, further information will follow.”

There are unconfirmed reports of a pursuit and shooting just before 9 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service in Lindsay have closed Pigeon Lake Road between Heights Road and Settlers Road for the investigation. The area is just a few kilometres east of Lindsay.

No other details have been made available.

Global News has reached out to OPP Central Region and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) for further details. A source at Ornge air ambulance says the area is too foggy to fly.

— More to come.

