OPP officer seriously injured, 1 in custody in incident in City of Kawartha Lakes

An OPP officer has been seriously injured following an incident in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday morning.
In a tweet, OPP commissioner Thomas Carrique reported an officer was injured just east of Lindsay, Ont., and one suspect is in custody.
“There are no concerns for public safety,” he tweeted at 10:07 a.m. “Our thoughts and best wishes are with our officer, further information will follow.”
There are unconfirmed reports of a pursuit and shooting just before 9 a.m.
City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service in Lindsay have closed Pigeon Lake Road between Heights Road and Settlers Road for the investigation. The area is just a few kilometres east of Lindsay.
No other details have been made available.
Global News has reached out to OPP Central Region and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) for further details. A source at Ornge air ambulance says the area is too foggy to fly.
— More to come.
