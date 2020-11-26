WinSport’s ski and snowboard hill opens Friday with new COVID-19 protocols

Send this page to someone via email

Skiers and snowboarders heading to WinSport this season will notice a number of changes in place due to COVID-19.

The hill opens for the season on Friday, and WinSport president and CEO Barry Heck says they’re making the safety of guests and staff their top priority.

“WinSport is eager to play a significant role in helping families stay active this winter, but we need to ensure we are making the experience as safe as possible,” Heck said in a news release.

“Our team has been diligent in developing a safe reopening strategy and we will continue to follow Government of Alberta and City of Calgary guidelines.

Read more: Calgary Board of Education cuts ties with the National Sport School

Story continues below advertisement

“The COVID-19 environment is new to everyone, including the ski and snowboard industry,” Heck continued. “Resorts throughout Canada will be learning as we go, and ultimately we all have the same goal of making it a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We are taking the necessary steps to help reduce the risk of the virus and we will continue to evolve throughout the season as situations change.” Tweet This

WinSport says the most significant changes were put in place to limit visitor capacity and provide space for physical distancing, including:

Opening the hill to pass-holders only to start the season with no walk-up (day) tickets available until further notice.

All pass-holders planning to come to the hill are required to book a time online with WinSport’s new reservation system.

No foot traffic or spectators will be allowed anywhere on snow.

Guests are asked to dress for the day at their vehicle and leave all personal items locked in their vehicles. No on-site storage is available.

Guests are asked to maintain a physical distance of six feet (two metres) from other guests and WinSport staff wherever possible.

This season, the hill will be open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to capacity protocols, other changes include:

No one known to have COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test in the previous 14 days will be permitted on WinSport property.

Face coverings are mandatory in all indoor areas and in all outdoor common areas, including while on the hill, in lift lines, riding on lifts or magic carpets and in parking lots.

Enhanced cleaning and sanitizing are in place in all indoor areas and on the lifts, and hand sanitizer is located at the entrances.

The food court is reserved for pass-holders purchasing food and beverage. Tables are spaced to allow for physical distancing. No outside food is permitted in the day lodge.

WinSport’s tube park is scheduled to open on Dec. 19.

For more information and the latest updates from WinSport you can visit their website.