Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Peterborough business holding hockey equipment drive for First Nations communities

By Local Journalism Initiative Natalie Hamilton
Posted November 26, 2020 3:52 pm
Total Construction Management in Peterborough is holding a hockey equipment drive in December to support First Nations communities.
Total Construction Management in Peterborough is holding a hockey equipment drive in December to support First Nations communities. The Canadian Press/Ho-Todd Hickling file

Those who want to pass on their gently used hockey gear to kids who need it can do so at an equipment drive in Peterborough the first week of December.

Brian Atkins of Total Construction Management in Peterborough wants to help First Nations communities get hockey equipment so he has organized an event for Dec. 5 at the company’s location at 169 Lansdowne St. E, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Read more: Two players at Canada’s junior hockey camp test positive for COVID-19

“Most of the gear is for smaller kids, but we have already gotten a few items for older players,” said Atkins.

Although he does have a few items on hand, Atkins says he cannot accept equipment prior to the drive due to space.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have some equipment that’s in my vehicle, but I would rather wait until the day of the drive,” he says.

Atkins says items like skates, good condition hockey sticks and goalie equipment are needed.

Trending Stories

“We will take whatever people have in equipment, new or used,” he adds.

The hockey equipment drive is also being in Whitby and Kitchener. Atkins says those equipment drives are quite successful and he says he has seen the positive effects of the drive and wanted to do something in Peterborough.

To follow all COVID-19 safety measures, Atkins says for those who are going to donate can stay in their cars the day of the event, between the hours listed and the team will remove the equipment.

TCM helps First Nations communities rebuild homes, construct community centres, renovate existing homes and complete construction as well as train homeowners how to maintain their homes and buildings after the work is complete.

He says the team is dedicated in providing sustainable and self-sufficient structures for the communities they work in.

“What a better way to give back than through hockey, and I’m just happy kids will have equipment to use to play hockey,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Click to play video '‘We simply need more pads in the area’: Peterborough user groups deal with city ice shortage' ‘We simply need more pads in the area’: Peterborough user groups deal with city ice shortage
‘We simply need more pads in the area’: Peterborough user groups deal with city ice shortage – Oct 26, 2020
First NationsHockey EquipmentHockey Equipment DriveUsed hockey equipmentBrian AtkinsTotal Construction Management
Flyers
More weekly flyers