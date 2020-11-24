Two players at Canada’s junior hockey camp test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Hockey Canada announced Tuesday that two players at its national junior selection camp have tested positive for COVID-19.

The organization said in a release that the players, who were not named, are in quarantine at the team’s hotel.

Hockey Canada said it is suspending all camp activities for the day, including a scheduled intrasquad game.

Players and team personnel will be required to undergo a COVID-19 test before camp activities resume.

Hockey Canada said provincial and local health authorities have been notified of the positive tests.

The announcement of the positive player tests come three days after Hockey Canada said a “non-core member” of the team’s staff tested positive.

Alberta reported 1,549 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. It was the fifth consecutive day with numbers above the 1,100 mark.