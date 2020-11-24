Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Two players at Canada’s junior hockey camp test positive for COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2020 12:06 pm
Hockey Canada logo at an event in Toronto on November 1, 2017.
Hockey Canada logo at an event in Toronto on November 1, 2017. Frank Gunn, The Canadian Press

Hockey Canada announced Tuesday that two players at its national junior selection camp have tested positive for COVID-19.

The organization said in a release that the players, who were not named, are in quarantine at the team’s hotel.

Read more: Hockey Canada ‘non core’ staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Hockey Canada said it is suspending all camp activities for the day, including a scheduled intrasquad game.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Players and team personnel will be required to undergo a COVID-19 test before camp activities resume.

Hockey Canada said provincial and local health authorities have been notified of the positive tests.

Read more: Health official talks about ‘promising’ start to COVID-19 protocols for world junior hockey championship

Story continues below advertisement

The announcement of the positive player tests come three days after Hockey Canada said a “non-core member” of the team’s staff tested positive.

Alberta reported 1,549 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. It was the fifth consecutive day with numbers above the 1,100 mark.

Related News
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaHockey CanadaWorld Juniors2021 world junior hockey championshipHockey Canada COVID-19national junior selection campWorld juniors COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers