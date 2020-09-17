Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton to host 2021 world junior hockey championship with no fans

By Staff The Canadian Press
FILE -- Team Canada players reach for the trophy after defeating Russia 4-3 in the gold medal game at the World Junior Hockey Championships, Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
FILE -- Team Canada players reach for the trophy after defeating Russia 4-3 in the gold medal game at the World Junior Hockey Championships, Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press

The 2021 world junior hockey championship will be played at Rogers Place in Edmonton with no fans in attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was originally scheduled to be held in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., from Dec. 26, 2020 to Jan. 5, 2021.

Read more: Priority ticket draw now open for 2021 World Juniors in Edmonton and Red Deer

Organizers now say the event will return to those two cities — with the hope of having fans ¯ in 2022.

Gothenburg, Sweden, which was slated to host the event in 2022, will now do so in 2024.

World Juniors returning to Edmonton and Red Deer
Story continues below advertisement

Novosibirsk, Russia, will host the 2023 event.

No tournament dates have been confirmed for the revamped 2021 event.

More to come…

Related News
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Edmonton sportsRogers PlaceWorld JuniorsWorld Junior Hockey ChampionshipWorld Junior Hockey2021 world junior hockey championship2021 World JuniorsEdmonton hockey bubbleEdmonton world junior hockeyEdmonton world junior hockey hostEdmonton world juniorsWorld juniors no fans
Flyers
More weekly flyers