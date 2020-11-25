Manitoba health officials update province’s coronavirus numbers Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials will give their daily COVID-19 update Wednesday as the province struggles to get a handle on a rising caseload that has seen hundreds of new infections and multiple deaths reported on a daily basis for weeks.

The province’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, and chief nursing officer, Lanette Siragusa, have scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m.

Global News will stream the media briefing live in this story.

More than 1,000 new cases and 19 additional deaths have been reported in the last two days alone, including a record-setting 546 new coronavirus cases reported Monday.

1:52 Coronavirus: Manitoba reports 12 additional COVID-19 deaths, 476 new cases Coronavirus: Manitoba reports 12 additional COVID-19 deaths, 476 new cases

The daily number of new cases has not dropped since the province enacted its latest round of restrictions nearly two weeks ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the rules — scheduled to remain in place until at least Dec. 11 — retailers can only sell essential items in store and people are not allowed to have visitors in their homes, with some exceptions.

3:11 Coronavirus: Manitoba health official says province is at a ‘critical juncture’ amid 2nd wave Coronavirus: Manitoba health official says province is at a ‘critical juncture’ amid 2nd wave

But at press briefings this week, Roussin has said the virus’s rate of growth is starting to slow.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“A few weeks ago, our doubling time was at two weeks. As we updated it, we see that now about three weeks,” Roussin said Tuesday.

“If you plot out the cases per day on a graph, it’s much more flat now than it was.”

Since COVID-19 arrived in Manitoba in March, the province has reported 14,558 cases of the virus and 248 Manitobans have died.

Story continues below advertisement

–With files from The Canadian Press

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.