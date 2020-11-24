Health officials give update on Manitoba’s coronavirus fight

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s top doctor will give an update on the province’s ongoing efforts against COVID-19 Tuesday.

Dr. Brent Roussin will hold his daily media briefing at 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

On Monday Manitoba reported its highest-yet one-day total of new cases of novel coronavirus, with 546 cases identified.

Seven additional deaths were also announced Monday, bringing the total number of Manitobans with COVID-19 who have died since March to 236.

The province’s previous record for most cases reported in a day was set Nov. 15, when 494 new cases were announced.

The province reached another grim milestone Monday, with an all-time high 296 people in hospital with 52 people in intensive care.

Manitoba has been reporting daily case counts in the triple digits and multiple deaths every day for more than a month.

Roussin has been pleading with Manitobans to stay home unless they have to leave to pick up essential items for weeks, warning the rising caseload is putting too much strain on the province’s health-care system.

As of Monday 96 of Manitoba’s 103 ICU beds were in use.

Health officials brought in strict measures last week that limit store openings and public gatherings in an attempt to curb the rising cases. Retailers have also been forced to stop selling non-essential items in-store.

The province has also expanded enforcement of public health orders, allowing municipal bylaw officers to levy fines, and recently hiring a private security firm to bolster enforcement efforts.

Earlier in the day Tuesday the province said they had issued nearly 100 tickets last week to people and businesses flouting public health rules. This includes nine $5,000 tickets to business, 55 $1,296 tickets to individuals, and 28 $298 tickets for not wearing a mask in public.

Premier Brian Pallister said a total of $126,082 in fines were issued last week, up from $49,992 the week before.

A total of 388 warnings and 307 tickets have been issued since April, bringing in more than $390,000 in fines, according to provincial data.

–With files from Elisha Dacey

