Record-setting 546 new coronavirus cases reported in Manitoba Monday

This story will be updated when the press conference begins and throughout the conference as it runs.

Manitoba saw a record-setting number of new COVID-19 cases Monday.

According to the province’s online COVID-19 dashboard, Manitoba had 546 new cases Monday and seven additional deaths.

The province’s previous record for most cases reported in a day was set just eight days ago, when 494 new cases were announced Nov. 15.

A release from the province said 543 new cases were identified Monday, and Manitoba’s chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin also used that number talking to reporters at a Monday press conference. Global News will clarify the number with Roussin.

Roussin says there are some positive signs, despite the record caseload.

He says the average number of contacts per case is dropping, which could slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Which can certainly be an early indicator that our restrictions are having their intended benefit,” he said.

The latest deaths include:

a woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the Maples Long-Term Care Home outbreak;

a woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the Holy Family Personal Care Home outbreak;

a man in his 80s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, linked to the Menno Home outbreak;

a woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region;

a man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region;

a woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region; and

a man in his 70s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

The new cases include 368 in the Winnipeg Health region, 21 in the Interlake-Eastern Health region, 27 in the Northern Health region, 12 in the Prairie Mountain Health region, and 118 from the Southern Health region.

Over the weekend the province announced 630 new cases and 22 additional deaths from the coronavirus.

The new cases bring Manitoba’s total number of lab-confirmed cases recorded since March to 14,087. In all 236 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died.

Provincial data shows there were 8,498 known active cases as of Monday.

The province reached another grim record Monday, with an all-time high 296 people in hospital with 52 people in intensive care.

Health officials also added two outbreaks to the growing list of personal care homes and health facilities currently facing outbreaks across the province.

Outbreaks have now been declared at the Flin Flon Personal Care Home in Flin Flon and the Charleswood Care Centre in Winnipeg. Both facilities move to red on the province’s pandemic response system.

The province said Selkirk’s testing location will move to the old hospital site at 100 Easton Dr. on Wednesday, Nov. 25. The site will provide walk-in services, and will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Appointments can be made by phone or online.

CNO Lanette Siragusa says there is still additional pressure on the system

96 of 103 ICU beds are in use

52 belong to active COVID cases

43 of the 70 patients on ventilators are COVID positive — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) November 23, 2020

As of Monday Manitoba’s five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 14 per cent provincially and 13.8 per cent in Winnipeg.

Manitoba has been reporting daily case counts in the triple digits every day for more than a month. In the last 23 days the province has reported 161 deaths.

Health officials brought in strict public health measures last week that limit store openings and public gatherings in an attempt to curb the rising cases that continue to put a strain on the province’s health-care system.

Over the weekend health officials added newspapers and gift cards to the list of essential items stores are allowed to sell under strict public health restrictions.

–More to come.

–With files from The Canadian Press

