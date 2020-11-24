Winnipeg Jets prospect Dylan Samberg involved in 3 vehicle crash in Minnesota

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Jets prospect Dylan Samberg was involved in a serious motor vehicle collision on Monday near Duluth, Minnesota.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, Samberg suffered non-life-threatening injuries after crashing his truck into a parked car on the shoulder of the highway.

The chain-reaction collision happened after a first vehicle struck a deer. A third vehicle then crashed into the initial car, striking nearby pedestrians.

Police say road conditions and alcohol were not a factor and Samberg was wearing his seat belt at the time of the incident.

The 21-year-old had one goal and 20 assists in 28 games for the University of Minnesota-Duluth last season.

Samberg signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Jets earlier in the year, but the second-round draft pick has yet to play his first NHL game. He’ll be in the running for a job on the Jets whenever the hockey season begins.

A spokesperson for the Jets told Global News Samberg was not hurt in the crash, but according to police, four others were sent to hospital in serious condition. Four pedestrians aged 53, 21, 85, and 91, who had been checking on the occupants of the first vehicle, all suffered life-threatening injuries.