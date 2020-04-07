Winnipeg Jets sign defenceman Dylan Samberg

The Winnipeg Jets and the National Hockey League may be in a holding pattern because of the coronavirus pandemic, but that is not stopping general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff from attending to some important business.

A pressing item was checked off the to-do list with the signing of University of Minnesota-Duluth defenceman Dylan Samberg to a three-year entry-level contract.

The deal has an average annual value of $1.175 million and kicks in for the start of the 2020-21 season.

Samberg was a second-round pick of the Jets in the 2017 NHL entry draft. The six-foot-four, 215-pound left-shot blueliner from Hermantown, Minn., had one goal and 20 assists for 21 points in 28 games during his junior season with the Bulldogs. UMD was gunning for a third consecutive national title when the NCAA post-season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Samberg also played for Team USA in the 2018 and 2019 world junior tournaments, helping his country capture bronze and silver medals, respectively, in those events.

