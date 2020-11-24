Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

16 COVID-19 cases reported among staff, inmates at Saskatchewan correctional centres

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 24, 2020 3:26 pm
An investigation is underway after a report of a sudden death at Saskatoon Correctional Centre on Saturday.
The majority of coronavirus cases are at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre, the Ministry of Corrections and Policing reported. File / Global News

At least four inmates at two provincial correction facilities in Saskatchewan currently have COVID-19.

The province’s Ministry of Corrections and Policing said there are also 12 active coronavirus cases among staff at five facilities.

The majority of the cases — 11 — affecting eight staff and three inmates is at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

Read more: Saskatchewan doctors explain mixed messaging, role of chief medical health officer

Two cases were reported at Regina Correctional Centre — one staff and one inmate.

One staff member at each of Prince Albert Correction Centre, Prince Albert Youth Residence and Paul Dojack Youth Centre in Regina.

Story continues below advertisement

Corrections staff are working with public health officials to carry out contact tracing and testing, the ministry said in a statement.

Click to play video 'Canada’s inmate population decreasing amid COVID-19' Canada’s inmate population decreasing amid COVID-19
Canada’s inmate population decreasing amid COVID-19 – Aug 16, 2020

“All new admissions to provincial correctional facilities are being quarantined for 14 days,” continued the statement.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“All offenders who display symptoms are tested and required to isolate until the results come back.”

Read more: Northern Store in Fond du Lac, Sask. ordered closed; water treatment plant operational

Officials said staff at all centres have been masking since the summer and that will now extend to inmates.

“Offenders are required to wear masks in certain circumstances, such as upon admissions, when they are moving within the facility, and when in isolation, assessment, and quarantine units,” said the statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“While the priority to date has been providing PPE to those (at) highest risk, all offenders will now receive masks.”

Corrections said while numerous precautionary measures, including enhanced cleaning protocols, have been in place since the start of the pandemic, more are planned.

“Recently, Corrections has established temporary contingency structures at Saskatoon Correctional Centre and Regina Correctional Centre to allow more flexibility in managing the offender population,” the ministry said.

“We expect these temporary structures to be operational in the near future.”

Click to play video 'Saskatoon long-term care home COVID-19 outbreak reaches 34 cases' Saskatoon long-term care home COVID-19 outbreak reaches 34 cases
Saskatoon long-term care home COVID-19 outbreak reaches 34 cases
