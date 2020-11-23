Efforts underway to pull off Okanagan’s largest toy drive despite actual event being cancelled

Send this page to someone via email

The Tiny Tim charity breakfast and toy drive has been a long-running tradition in Kelowna.

Every year, it draws hundreds of people who, in exchange for a new toy donation, receive a buffet breakfast and live entertainment, including a visit from Santa, courtesy of the Coast Capri Hotel.

Read more: Kelowna in giving spirit this holiday season with Tiny Tim Breakfast toy drive

“It’s something that really kind of gets us all in the festive spirit so it won’t be the same this year,” said Dale Sivucha, general manager of the Coast Capri Hotel.

The event, now in its 20th year, benefits the Salvation Army and is that organization’s largest toy drive.

“Last year was a record for us,” Sivucha said. “We collected 1,394 toys and just shy of $4000 in cash donations.”

Story continues below advertisement

But despite the actual event being cancelled due to COVID-19, organizers are still determined to pull off on the massive toy collection, albeit in a different way.

“People know that there are local families indeed and people know that it’s a good feeling to give it this time of year, so we have the faith it will continue,” Sivucha said.

The hotel will still be used as a drop-off location for toys without the the breakfast component of it.

1:55 Kelowna’s Tiny Tim breakfast helps put presents under the tree for less fortunate children Kelowna’s Tiny Tim breakfast helps put presents under the tree for less fortunate children – Dec 7, 2018

The toy drive is needed more than ever this year as the number of people reaching out for help is higher than ever before.

Story continues below advertisement

“This has been an extraordinary year since the outbreak of COVID-19 began,” said Darryl Burry, executive director of the Kelowna-Lake Country Salvation Army.

“We have seen, on average, a 61 per cent increase in the number of individuals and families coming to the Salvation Army for support, and of those numbers 47% have never had to access the Salvation Army prior to this year, so we are anticipating a significant increase in need for this Christmas season.”

And while toy and cash donations are needed badly this year, Burry said he realizes many past donors may not be in a position to help this year.

He’s appealing to those who are able to help to step forward and donate.

“If you are financially able, whether it be a donation of a toy or a cash donation at one of our kettles or through a website, those donations make a world difference,” Burry said.

For those wanting to support this year’s Tiny Tim toy drive, there are a number of ways to do so. They include:

Bringing new unwrapped toys and cash donations in person to the Coast Capri Hotel at 1171 Harvey Avenue. Donations will be accepted between 7:30 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. until Dec 15.

Host a toy collection at your office. Hotel team members will come by and pick them up.

Make a cash donation to the hotel’s virtual Salvation Army kettle. Click here for more information.

Order a toy online from Toy R Us with in store pick up by the Coast Capri Hotel (Pick up name Tiny Tim)

Order a toy from a retailer of your choice with delivery to: Tiny Tim, Coast Capri Hotel, 1171 Harvey Avenue, Kelowna BC V1Y 6E

Four hundred households have already registered for Christmas help this year, much higher than the roughly 250 the Salvation Army sees by this time in the season.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone needing support is asked to register as soon as possible.

“If you find yourself in a place now where you’re wondering if this is going to be a possibility, if Christmas will be even possible for you this year, reach out to us now,” Burry said. “So we can be prepared for the numbers that are anticipated.”