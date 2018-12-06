Kelowna in giving spirit this holiday season with Tiny Tim Breakfast toy drive

In Kelowna, the community is in the giving spirit this holiday season.

That was evident Thursday morning at the annual Tiny Tim Breakfast, a huge toy drive that benefits families in need.

The heartwarming early-morning event drew donors of all ages, who donated a growing pile of toys that will be distributed to families in need.

The event is the Salvation Army’s largest toy drive of the year. Last year it collected more than 1,200 toys.

“We are anticipating the need will be increased, that we are going to provide more support to families this year than ever,” said central Okanagan Salvation Army executive director Darryl Burry.

Those who donate are treated to live entertainment and a buffet breakfast.

