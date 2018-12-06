Toy Drive
December 6, 2018 8:56 pm

Kelowna in giving spirit this holiday season with Tiny Tim Breakfast toy drive

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Last year the Tiny Tim Breakfast collected over 1,200 toy donations.

Global News
A A

In Kelowna, the community is in the giving spirit this holiday season.

That was evident Thursday morning at the annual Tiny Tim Breakfast, a huge toy drive that benefits families in need.

READ MORE: 48-year-old Christmas gift from girl who dumped Edmonton man to finally be opened

The heartwarming early-morning event drew donors of all ages, who donated a growing pile of toys that will be distributed to families in need.

The event is the Salvation Army’s largest toy drive of the year. Last year it collected more than 1,200 toys.

READ MORE: Family of Calgary firefighters carries on Christmas tradition for nearly 70 years

“We are anticipating the need will be increased, that we are going to provide more support to families this year than ever,” said central Okanagan Salvation Army executive director Darryl Burry.

Those who donate are treated to live entertainment and a buffet breakfast.

WATCH: Toronto Fire Fighters’ Toy Drive receives a large donation

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Central Okanagan Salvation Army
Christmas
Donations
Families In Need
Holiday Season
Kelowna
Salvation Army
Tiny Tim Breakfast
toy donations
Toy Drive

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News