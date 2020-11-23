77 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 1,912

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 77 new novel coronavirus cases in the region since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 1,912, including 52 deaths.

Eighteen of the new cases are in Barrie, while 15 are in Bradford, 13 are in New Tecumseth, eight are in Springwater and six are in Innisfil.

The rest are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Clearview, Collingwood, Essa, Gravenhurst, Lake of Bays, Orillia, Wasaga Beach, and Tay and Tiny townships.

Twenty-eight of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 10 are community-acquired.

Two new cases are a result of an institutional outbreak in Bradford, while one is a result of an educational setting outbreak in Barrie. One is a result of a workplace outbreak, while another is a result of a congregate outbreak, both of which are also in Bradford.

The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Of the region’s 1,912 coronavirus cases, 84 per cent — or 1,612 — have recovered, while 16 people remain in hospital.

There are currently four active school outbreaks in Simcoe Muskoka, including two that were declared in Barrie over the weekend, at Warnica Public School and Willow Landing Elementary School.

The other outbreaks are at Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School and Our Lady of Grace Catholic School, both in Angus.

All four schools are still open.

According to the province of Ontario, 12 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

The affected schools are:

Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie

Warnica Public School in Barrie

Monsignor Clair Catholic School in Barrie

St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Barrie

St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School in Barrie

Bradford District High School

Fieldcrest Elementary School in Bradford

St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School in Bradford

Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Essa

Our Lady of Grace School in Essa

Boyne River Public School in New Tecumseth

St. Paul’s Catholic School in New Tecumseth

On Monday, the Simcoe Muskoka region entered Ontario’s orange “restrict” level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework. That same day, Toronto and Peel Region entered the province’s lockdown phase, shuttering salons, indoor and outdoor dining, and fitness centres, with retail stores allowed to do curbside pickup or delivery only.

On Monday, the province also reported 1,589 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 105,501, including 3,505 deaths.

