Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Simcoe Muskoka region to move to Ontario’s orange level amid 2nd COVID-19 wave

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario’s top doctor says to reduce travel to other regions following lockdown announcement' Coronavirus: Ontario’s top doctor says to reduce travel to other regions following lockdown announcement
WATCH: Chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams on Friday discussed travelling to other regions of Ontario following the announcement that Toronto and Peel Region will move into lockdown as COVID-19 cases spike.

The Ontario government has announced that the Simcoe Muskoka region will move to the orange “restrict” level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework.

The announcement comes as the local health unit has reported a record number of new weekly coronavirus cases.

Read more: Ontario puts Toronto, Peel into lockdown; curbside retail, restaurants move to takeout only

Under the orange category, the gathering limits will remain the same — 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Religious services, weddings and funerals, venues must maintain 30 per cent capacity indoors and 100 people maximum outdoors.

Physical distancing must be maintained, and the government is recommending non-essential travel be avoided between high-transmission areas and low-transmission ones.

Under the orange category, restaurants and bars must close at 10 p.m. and are only permitted to sell alcohol between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. People also must wear face coverings, except when eating and drinking, and there’s a limit of four people who can be seated together.

Sports and recreational fitness facilities must maintain a maximum of 50 people per facility in all combined recreational fitness spaces or programs. No spectators are permitted, and people are limited to a stay of 90 minutes, except if they’re engaging in a sport.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Toronto’s top doctor worried health-care system could become overwhelmed' Coronavirus: Toronto’s top doctor worried health-care system could become overwhelmed
Coronavirus: Toronto’s top doctor worried health-care system could become overwhelmed

Sports and fitness centres must also increase spacing between patrons to three metres in areas where there are weights, weight machines, exercise and fitness classes.

Trending Stories

Under the orange category, meeting and event spaces are allowed a maximum of 50 people per facility and must close at 10 p.m. Alcohol is only allowed to be sold or served between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Retail fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls. Malls must screen patrons at entrances and a safety plan must be available on request.

Under the orange category, oxygen bars, steam rooms, saunas, whirlpools, bathhouses, hot tubs, floating pools, sensory deprivation pods and other adult venues must close. Personal care services requiring the removal of face coverings are prohibited.

Read more: How many Canadians have the new coronavirus? Total number of confirmed cases by region

For casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments, alcohol can only be sold between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. and capacity cannot exceed 50 people. Table games are also prohibited.

Under the orange level for cinemas, there’s a limit of 50 people per facility. Face coverings must be worn, except when eating or drinking.

Drive-in theatres are allowed to operate, subject to restrictions.

A full list of restrictions can be found here:

On Friday, Simcoe Muskoka reported 39 new coronavirus cases, bringing the regional total up to 1,837, including 52 deaths.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario to move Toronto, Peel Region under lockdown' Coronavirus: Ontario to move Toronto, Peel Region under lockdown
