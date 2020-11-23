Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Public Health reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and three more deaths with two connected to institutional outbreaks.

The city says all three deaths are women, with two passing on Sunday — one a female in her late 60s from St. Joseph’s Villa (South Tower) and the other in her late 80s from Chartwell Willowgrove.

On Friday, the city said a woman in her 50s passed in the community.

Hamilton has had 78 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Public health says there are 17 active outbreaks in Hamilton involving 265 people as of Nov. 23, including:

Eight long-term care homes — Alexander Place, Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Hamilton Continuing Care, Idlewyld Manor, St. Joseph’s Villa (two locations) and St. Peter’s Residence at Chedoke

Five retirement homes — Aberdeen Gardens, Amica Dundas, Cardinal, First Place Hamilton, and The Village at Wentworth Heights

One workplace — Advanced Motor Solutions

There are outbreaks at three other institutions including Good Shepherd Women’s Services, Hamilton Police Services – Records Department, and St. Joseph’s Healthcare – CTU Charlton.

The outbreak at Chartwell Willowgrove involves 79 total cases, including 48 residents, 27 staff members and four others connected to the home.

Baywoods Place, Hamilton Continuing Care, and the north tower of St. Joseph’s Villa have reported over 30 cases each since their outbreaks begin.

The city has 360 active cases as of Nov. 23 and 2,743 since the pandemic began.

Over the last few weeks, the number of people suffering from the effects of the coronavirus who need hospital care hit 23 on Monday.

On Friday, the president of Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) warned that a continuous increase in that number could lead to hospitals scaling back on elective surgeries and regular procedures.

“So we are well within our abilities to manage that,” said Rob MacIsaac. “We are not at the moment contemplating ramping down procedures or surgeries, although we are certainly mindful of the potential need for it.”

Health officials say there have been 387 positive coronavirus cases in Hamilton in the last 10 days.

Hamilton is in the “red-control” level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Monday.

Halton Region reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Halton Region reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and three more deaths to bring the region’s total number of deceased to 54 since the pandemic began.

The region has 594 active cases as of Nov. 13, with Oakville accounting for 202 and Burlington accounting for 128 cases.

Halton has 22 outbreaks, which include 168 people at six long-term care homes (Allendale in Milton, Burloak and Creek Way Village in Burlington, Chartwell Waterford, Post Inn Village and Wyndham Manor in Oakville), two retirement homes (Amica Georgetown and the Williamsburg in Burlington), and two hospitals (Georgetown hospital complex transitional care and an acute medicine unit of Joeseph Brant Hospital in Burlington).

Outbreaks at Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington and Trafalgar Lodge in Oakville were declared over on Monday.

Halton has 3,305 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Halton Region is in the “red-control” level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Monday.

Niagara Region reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

There are 208 active cases as of Nov 23.

The region has 16 active outbreaks connected with the coronavirus in the community. Six are institutional outbreaks at three retirement homes (The Meadows of Dorchester and Seasons Retirement Communities in Welland as well as Tufford Manor Retirement Home in St. Catharines) and three long-term care homes (Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls, West Park Health Centre and Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie).

Niagara Health says the outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls involves 31 positive cases among 16 residents and 15 staff members. Three resident deaths have been connected with the outbreak, which began on Sept. 29.

The hospital says there have been no new positive cases of COVID-19 among residents or staff since Oct. 29.

As of Friday, the town of Lincoln has the highest percentage of active cases (21.3 per cent per 10,000 people) due to a large community outbreak at One Floral Group.

Overall, Niagara has had 1,998 total positive cases and 81 virus-related deaths.

Niagara Region is in the “orange-restrict” level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Monday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports two new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported two new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The region has had 625 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

There is one institutional outbreak involving four residents and four staff members at the Grandview Lodge long-term care home in Dunnville.

There are 39 active cases as of Nov. 23.

Public health says 34.8 per cent (199) of all cases in the region involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Both counties have had 32 combined COVID-19-connected deaths since the pandemic began.

Haldimand-Norfolk is in the “yellow-protect” level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Monday.

Brant County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The region has 448 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 84 active cases as of Nov. 23 with three people receiving hospital care.

Brant County has three institutional outbreaks involving 27 cases at one retirement home (Brucefield Manor in Mount Pleasant), one LTC (Brierwood Gardens in Brantford) and Community Living Brant in Brantford.

The outbreak at Brucefield Manor involves 25 people, with five staff members and 20 residents testing positive for COVID-19.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19.

Brant County is in the “orange-restrict” level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Monday.

