Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police make 2nd arrest in Kitchener shooting, search for male continues

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 23, 2020 1:32 pm
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with this person in connection to a recent shooting in Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with this person in connection to a recent shooting in Kitchener. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say a second arrest has been made following a shooting in Kitchener earlier this month.

Police announced on Monday that a 31-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting on Westwood Drive.

Read more: Guelph man faces many charges in a violent case of road rage

It comes about a week after the first arrest that was made. A 23-year-old man was charged with several weapons-related offences.

But police are still trying to track down at least one more person in relation to the shooting.

The gunfire happened on Westwood Drive on Nov. 12 at around 5:30 a.m. and at the time police said the shooting was believed to be targeted between individuals who know each other.

Story continues below advertisement

No one was injured, but police say they collected evidence that confirmed the shooting.

Read more: 3 suffer minor injuries in Cambridge explosion, police say

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they are still trying to identify a man in photos that were released by investigators following the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingWaterloo Regional PoliceKitchener CrimeKitchener newsKitchener shootingWestwood Drive Kitchenerkitchener shooting arrestwestwood drive shooting kitchener
Flyers
More weekly flyers