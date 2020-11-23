Police make 2nd arrest in Kitchener shooting, search for male continues

Waterloo Regional Police say a second arrest has been made following a shooting in Kitchener earlier this month.
Police announced on Monday that a 31-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting on Westwood Drive.
It comes about a week after the first arrest that was made. A 23-year-old man was charged with several weapons-related offences.
But police are still trying to track down at least one more person in relation to the shooting.
The gunfire happened on Westwood Drive on Nov. 12 at around 5:30 a.m. and at the time police said the shooting was believed to be targeted between individuals who know each other.
No one was injured, but police say they collected evidence that confirmed the shooting.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and they are still trying to identify a man in photos that were released by investigators following the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
