Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Guelph man faces many charges in a violent case of road rage

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 23, 2020 11:23 am
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser.
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A Guelph man is facing several charges after a Good Samaritan was punched and hit by a car amid a violent case of road rage on a very snowy Sunday night, police say.

It started near Stone Road and Scottsdale Drive just after 9 p.m. when Guelph police say a driver became agitated that someone crossed the street in front of him.

Read more: Man charged in connection with road rage incident in Alliston, Ont.

“[The driver] then threatened to kill him, drove towards oncoming traffic, pulled a u-turn and confronted the victim in a nearby commercial parking lot,” police said in a news release on Monday morning.
Story continues below advertisement

As the driver allegedly berated the man and continued to threaten his life, another man tried to intervene and physically placed himself into between the two.

Police said this Good Samaritan was then punched seven or eight times in the head by the driver.

After the beating, the assault victim then tried to take a photo of the vehicle’s licence plate, but the driver then allegedly reversed into him and drove away.

Trending Stories

Police were called and the innocent bystander was treated for bruising and a small cut to his face.

Click to play video 'Road rage fight caught on video in Kelowna' Road rage fight caught on video in Kelowna
Road rage fight caught on video in Kelowna – Sep 9, 2020

Officers managed to track the driver down near the intersection of Stone Road and Gordon Street a few minutes later, but police said he took off by running a red light.

Story continues below advertisement

Given the weather and a concern for public safety, police did not chase after him.

Instead, they showed up at a residential complex later that night and found the suspect in the parking lot.

“After a brief struggle, he was ultimately arrested,” police said.

Read more: Man fatally hit by passing transport truck after road rage incident on Highway 401 in Toronto

A 42-year-old man has been charged with assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death, dangerous operation, flight from police and resisting arrest.

Police said his vehicle was seized and he was held in custody pending a bail hearing that was scheduled for Monday.

Click to play video 'Man dead after suspected road rage incident in Toronto' Man dead after suspected road rage incident in Toronto
Man dead after suspected road rage incident in Toronto – Oct 23, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph PoliceRoad RageGuelph crimeGuelph NewsGuelph police road rageguelph road rage
Flyers
More weekly flyers