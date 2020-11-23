Guelph man faces many charges in a violent case of road rage

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph man is facing several charges after a Good Samaritan was punched and hit by a car amid a violent case of road rage on a very snowy Sunday night, police say.

It started near Stone Road and Scottsdale Drive just after 9 p.m. when Guelph police say a driver became agitated that someone crossed the street in front of him.

“[The driver] then threatened to kill him, drove towards oncoming traffic, pulled a u-turn and confronted the victim in a nearby commercial parking lot,” police said in a news release on Monday morning.

As the driver allegedly berated the man and continued to threaten his life, another man tried to intervene and physically placed himself into between the two.

Police said this Good Samaritan was then punched seven or eight times in the head by the driver.

After the beating, the assault victim then tried to take a photo of the vehicle’s licence plate, but the driver then allegedly reversed into him and drove away.

Police were called and the innocent bystander was treated for bruising and a small cut to his face.

Officers managed to track the driver down near the intersection of Stone Road and Gordon Street a few minutes later, but police said he took off by running a red light.

Given the weather and a concern for public safety, police did not chase after him.

Instead, they showed up at a residential complex later that night and found the suspect in the parking lot.

“After a brief struggle, he was ultimately arrested,” police said.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death, dangerous operation, flight from police and resisting arrest.

Police said his vehicle was seized and he was held in custody pending a bail hearing that was scheduled for Monday.

