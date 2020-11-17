Menu

Crime

Man charged in connection with road rage incident in Alliston, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 17, 2020 3:19 pm
OPP say the intersection of Queen Street and Fleming Drive will be closed for several hours.
OPP say the intersection of Queen Street and Fleming Drive will be closed for several hours.

NEW TECUMSETH _ Police say they have arrested a man for an alleged road rage incident in Alliston, Ont.

Colin Pyne, 29, of Springwater Township, Ont., is charged with attempted murder and other offences.

Ontario Provincial Police say Pyne was arrested in Toronto following a lengthy investigation.

They say tips from the public helped.

Pyne is in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

His other charges include assault with a weapon, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, dangerous operation causing bodily harm and failure to stop at an accident.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceRoad RageOntario Road RageAlliston Road RageRoad Rage New Tecumseth
