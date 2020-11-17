Man charged in connection with road rage incident in Alliston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

NEW TECUMSETH _ Police say they have arrested a man for an alleged road rage incident in Alliston, Ont.

Colin Pyne, 29, of Springwater Township, Ont., is charged with attempted murder and other offences.

Ontario Provincial Police say Pyne was arrested in Toronto following a lengthy investigation.

They say tips from the public helped.

Pyne is in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

His other charges include assault with a weapon, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, dangerous operation causing bodily harm and failure to stop at an accident.

Advertisement