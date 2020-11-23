3 suffer minor injuries in Cambridge explosion: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say three people suffered minor injuries following an explosion in a Cambridge park on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a blast at Soper Park in the area of Beverly and Dundas streets at around 11 a.m.

Police said when they got there, they found a campsite on fire. It was quickly extinguished and the cause is suspected to be a propane tank explosion.

Three people were treated for minor injuries and access to the park was restricted during the investigation.

It’s unclear if any charges will be laid in connection with the explosion.

