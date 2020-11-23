Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

19-year-old suspect arrested in Orillia, Ont., homicide investigation

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 23, 2020 11:36 am
On Thursday night, someone found a man with serious injuries laying on Coldwater Road, near Emily Street, police say.
On Thursday night, someone found a man with serious injuries laying on Coldwater Road, near Emily Street, police say. Twitter/OPP Central

A 19-year-old man from Severn, Ont., has been arrested in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation in Orillia, Ont., OPP say.

On Thursday night, someone found a man with serious injuries laying on Coldwater Road, near Emily Street, police say.

Read more: Homicide investigation underway in Orillia, Ont.

The 34-year-old Orillia man was sent to the hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Trending Stories

Police have since identified the man as Derek Simmerson, 34.

The investigation is being conducted by the Orillia OPP crime unit and the OPP forensic identified services, under the direction of the service’s criminal investigation branch.

Read more: Teen driver crashes into 2 houses in Orillia, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe there’s no elevated risk to public safety at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OrilliaOrillia OPPOrillia newsOrillia homicide investigationOrillia homicideColdwater Street homicideColdwater Street murderOrillia murder
Flyers
More weekly flyers