19-year-old suspect arrested in Orillia, Ont., homicide investigation

A 19-year-old man from Severn, Ont., has been arrested in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation in Orillia, Ont., OPP say.

On Thursday night, someone found a man with serious injuries laying on Coldwater Road, near Emily Street, police say.

The 34-year-old Orillia man was sent to the hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Police have since identified the man as Derek Simmerson, 34.

The investigation is being conducted by the Orillia OPP crime unit and the OPP forensic identified services, under the direction of the service’s criminal investigation branch.

Police believe there’s no elevated risk to public safety at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.