Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Homicide investigation underway in Orillia, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Little information has been released, but Orillia OPP Const. Ted Donglemans said police don't believe there's an elevated risk to the public at this time.
Little information has been released, but Orillia OPP Const. Ted Donglemans said police don't believe there's an elevated risk to the public at this time. Twitter/OPP Central

An Orillia OPP spokesperson confirmed a homicide investigation is underway in the city.

Little information has been released, but Orillia OPP Const. Ted Dongelmans said police don’t believe there’s an elevated risk to the public at this time.

Read more: Teen driver crashes into 2 houses in Orillia, Ont.

“It has been assigned to our criminal investigations branch,” Dongelmans said.

Trending Stories

Coldwater Road, between Cameron Street and Collegiate Drive and including Emily Street, is closed as a result of the investigation.

Read more: OPP seize drugs, lay charges in 3 different incidents in over an hour in Orillia, Ont.

Police say to avoid the area if possible and that all vehicle and pedestrian traffic is being rerouted.

Story continues below advertisement

More information will be released as it becomes available.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OrilliaOrillia OPPOrillia newsOrillia homicideColdwater Street Orillia homicideHomicide investigation OrilliaOrillia Cameron StreetOrillia Collegiate Drive
Flyers
More weekly flyers