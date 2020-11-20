Homicide investigation underway in Orillia, Ont.

An Orillia OPP spokesperson confirmed a homicide investigation is underway in the city.
Little information has been released, but Orillia OPP Const. Ted Dongelmans said police don’t believe there’s an elevated risk to the public at this time.
“It has been assigned to our criminal investigations branch,” Dongelmans said.
Coldwater Road, between Cameron Street and Collegiate Drive and including Emily Street, is closed as a result of the investigation.
Police say to avoid the area if possible and that all vehicle and pedestrian traffic is being rerouted.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
