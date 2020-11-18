Teen driver crashes into 2 houses in Orillia, Ont.

A 17-year-old girl with a G1 licence has been charged after hitting two houses with a vehicle in Orillia, Ont., on Wednesday morning.
Just after 8 a.m., a Colborne Street resident reported to police that a car had struck their house before coming to rest at another house across the road.
The 17-year-old girl, from Rama First Nation, was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police say she was issued a certificate of offences for careless driving and for being unaccompanied by a qualified driver while holding a G1 licence.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-310-1122.
