Crime

Exchange of gunfire between man, officer in Vaughan prompts Ontario’s police watchdog investigation

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 23, 2020 7:24 am
A York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station.
A York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

York Regional Police say a man was shot during an exchange of gunfire with police in Vaughan on Monday, prompting the Special Investigations Unit to investigate the incident.

Police said the shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. on Highway 7 just east of Jane Street.

The SIU, Ontario’s police watchdog, said a 23-year-old man was struck during an exchange of gunfire with York Regional Police officers.

Police said the man was brought to hospital. There is no word on his condition.

Read more: Ontario’s police watchdog investigating man’s death in Toronto

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers responding to calls that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

The westbound lanes of Highway 7 between Creditstone and Maplecrete roads, just east of Jane Street, are closed for the investigation.

More to come.

