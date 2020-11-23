Exchange of gunfire between man, officer in Vaughan prompts Ontario’s police watchdog investigation

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a man was shot during an exchange of gunfire with police in Vaughan on Monday, prompting the Special Investigations Unit to investigate the incident.

Police said the shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. on Highway 7 just east of Jane Street.

The SIU, Ontario’s police watchdog, said a 23-year-old man was struck during an exchange of gunfire with York Regional Police officers.

Police said the man was brought to hospital. There is no word on his condition.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers responding to calls that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

The westbound lanes of Highway 7 between Creditstone and Maplecrete roads, just east of Jane Street, are closed for the investigation.

More to come.