Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Ontario’s police watchdog investigating man’s death in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
File photo of the SIU headquarters in Mississauga.
File photo of the SIU headquarters in Mississauga. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 30-year-old man in Toronto on Monday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said around 7 a.m., Toronto police officers were called to an apartment building on Bellamy Road in Scarborough.

Preliminary information suggests that officers arrived and noticed that a man had barricaded himself in a unit on the eighth floor, the SIU said, adding that the officers eventually make their way inside.

After speaking with the man, police apprehended him under the Mental Health Act and took him to hospital, according to the SIU.

Read more: Ontario’s police watchdog investigating Markham crash that left man seriously injured

The SIU said that in hospital, the man went into medical distress and hospital staff tried to revive him, but he died.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Two investigators and one forensic investigator are looking into the incident, while two officers have been designated subject officers.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

Click to play video 'Man dead after suspected road rage incident in Toronto' Man dead after suspected road rage incident in Toronto
Man dead after suspected road rage incident in Toronto
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioTorontoScarboroughSIUSpecial Investigations UnitOntario police watchdogBellamy RoadToronto SIU investigation
Flyers
More weekly flyers