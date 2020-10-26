Ontario’s police watchdog investigating man’s death in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 30-year-old man in Toronto on Monday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said around 7 a.m., Toronto police officers were called to an apartment building on Bellamy Road in Scarborough.

Preliminary information suggests that officers arrived and noticed that a man had barricaded himself in a unit on the eighth floor, the SIU said, adding that the officers eventually make their way inside.

After speaking with the man, police apprehended him under the Mental Health Act and took him to hospital, according to the SIU.

The SIU said that in hospital, the man went into medical distress and hospital staff tried to revive him, but he died.

Story continues below advertisement

Two investigators and one forensic investigator are looking into the incident, while two officers have been designated subject officers.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

1:20 Man dead after suspected road rage incident in Toronto Man dead after suspected road rage incident in Toronto