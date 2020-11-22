Chilliwack pet owners warned after dogs sickened from unknown substance

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Chilliwack pet owners are being warned after several dogs became ill from ingesting an unknown substance.

The BC SPCA says four dog owners reported incidents in the Rotary Trail, Peach Park/Peach Road, Vedder Park/Petawawa Road and Angler’s Boulevard area.

Read more: BC SPCA takes in 21 sick French bulldogs and pugs surrendered by breeder

“Some individuals have reported seeing dog food with an unknown powdered substance, but we have not been able to confirm this,” SPCA spokesperson Eileen Drever said.

0:27 6 thoroughbred horses seized by the BC SPCA from Mission property 6 thoroughbred horses seized by the BC SPCA from Mission property – Nov 12, 2020

The dogs suffered excessive vomiting, diarrhea and lethargy, according to the SPCA.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone walking their dog in the areas is urged to keep them on a short leash, and be vigilant about suspicious substances on the ground.

Read more: Vancouver SPCA issues warning after puppy seriously sickened by pot

Anyone whose dog becomes ill should seek veterinary treatment immediately, Drever added.

SPCA officers are patrolling the area, and anyone with information is asked to call the BC SPA call centre at 1-855-622-7722 or Chilliwack RCMP.