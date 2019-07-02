BC SPCA takes in 21 sick French bulldogs and pugs surrendered by breeder

The BC SPCA says it has rescued 21 French bulldogs and pugs from a breeder based on Vancouver Island following an animal cruelty investigation.

BC SPCA communications manager Lori Chortyk said the dogs were voluntarily surrendered after the breeder became overwhelmed with the number of animals she had in her care.

The dogs — which range in age from six weeks to six years — are all in need of costly medical attention. Some have skin issues, dental problems or infections, and several will require surgery, according to the SPCA. One may need a tail amputation.

Chortyk said seizures like this are a regular occurrence, and the onus should be on the province to regulate dog breeding and make sure health standards are being maintained.

“These dogs were being neglected, and we’d really like to kind of see the regulations in place that breeders don’t get into these situations where animals are at risk.”

Chortyk said the provincial government hasn’t shot down the idea — but it hasn’t taken steps to implement it either.

“The BC SPCA is continuing to advocate for breeder regulations that would outline standards of care for dogs and cats in this largely unregulated industry,” Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA, said in a release.

“We are still waiting on the provincial government to enact these important regulations.”

The BC SPCA said the breeder in question was known to them and has previously surrendered animals before. The 21 dogs surrendered Tuesday were being housed in poor conditions.

“The constable who attended the property noted that it was cluttered, dirty and parts of the floor had been ripped up to reveal plywood underneath,” reads the BC SPCA release.

The dogs have been taken to the Comox Valley and Cowichan SPCA branches. Chortyk said they won’t be up for adoption yet, because they will need time to rest and recover from their medical issues. But if you want to give them a forever home, you can email the BC SCPA in the meantime.