40 Vancouver cats surrendered, found living among ‘piles of garbage and feces’

The BC SPCA says it has taken possession of about 40 cats found “living among piles of garbage and feces with inadequate access to water.”

The cats’ owners surrendered them to the organization after SPCA constables visited their Vancouver property and observed other troubling conditions, including a lack of ventilation and high levels of ammonia from urine.

Kittens on the property were found to have so many fleas on them that they had become anemic, the SPCA said.

READ MORE: Okanagan hoarder surrenders another 30 cats to SPCA

The property owner has faced animal-related charges in the past, and the SPCA says it will be recommending charges again.

WATCH: BC SPCA executes search warrant on north Okanagan ranch

“The owners did the right thing by surrendering these cats as it was clear that the situation had gotten out of control for everyone involved,” BC SPCA spokesperson Lorie Chortyk said in a media release.

“Animal hoarding is considered a mental health disorder that causes suffering for both humans and animals.”

READ MORE: Penticton SPCA branch flooded with 65 surrendered cats, kittens

The SPCA says the cats are now being cared for in a variety of branches and foster homes in the Lower Mainland.

It added that the cats are not yet ready for adoption, and will likely take several months to be re-socialized enough to live in a proper home.