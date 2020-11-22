8 people escape Winnipeg house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a fire at a single-family home in River Heights Sunday morning.

At 5:20 a.m. crews arrived on the scene of a fire in a bungalow in the 300 block of Lockwood Avenue.

Crews saw smoke coming from the house and put out the fire within 20 minutes.

Seven occupants of the house safely got out before crews arrived.

Firefighters found one more person and brought them to safety.

All occupants were assessed by on-scene paramedics but did not require transport to the hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no damage estimates are available.

4:51 Fire Prevention Week 2020: Home Safety Fire Prevention Week 2020: Home Safety – Oct 9, 2020