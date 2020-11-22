Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

8 people escape Winnipeg house fire

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted November 22, 2020 1:03 pm
A fire hydrant.
A fire hydrant. Michael Draven/Global News

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a fire at a single-family home in River Heights Sunday morning.

At 5:20 a.m. crews arrived on the scene of a fire in a bungalow in the 300 block of Lockwood Avenue.

Read more: Police investigate death of woman, baby after fire in Winnipeg home

Crews saw smoke coming from the house and put out the fire within 20 minutes.

Seven occupants of the house safely got out before crews arrived.

Trending Stories

Firefighters found one more person and brought them to safety.

All occupants were assessed by on-scene paramedics but did not require transport to the hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no damage estimates are available.

Click to play video 'Fire Prevention Week 2020: Home Safety' Fire Prevention Week 2020: Home Safety
Fire Prevention Week 2020: Home Safety – Oct 9, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireInvestigationHouse FireWinnipeg fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers