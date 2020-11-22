Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ontario reports 1,534 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Shoppers flock to malls in Toronto, Peel Region ahead of lockdown' Coronavirus: Shoppers flock to malls in Toronto, Peel Region ahead of lockdown
WATCH ABOVE: Shoppers in Toronto and Peel Region made the mad dash to pick up everything from essential items to Christmas gifts ahead of a 28-day coronavirus lockdown in those regions. Morganne Campbell has more in this report.

Ontario reported 1,534 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 103,912.

“Locally, there are 490 new cases in Peel, 460 in Toronto and 130 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

“There are 1,429 more resolved cases and nearly 46,400 tests completed.”

Ontario has now completed a total of 5,920,252 tests, while 30,427 remain under investigation.

Read more: Here’s what you can and can’t do in Toronto, Peel Region during coronavirus lockdown stage

Meanwhile, 87,508 cases are considered resolved, which is 84.2 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Fourteen more deaths were also announced on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,486.

Story continues below advertisement

The newly reported numbers are valid as of Saturday afternoon.

There are 484 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 29), with 147 in intensive care (up by one) and 89 on ventilators (up by two).

The province notes that not all hospitals have reported patient statuses for Nov. 20 — as is often the case on weekends — possibly causing the reported number of hospitalizations to be lower than it actually is.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Lockdown restrictions in Toronto, Peel region could see travel spike to York region, experts say' Coronavirus: Lockdown restrictions in Toronto, Peel region could see travel spike to York region, experts say
Coronavirus: Lockdown restrictions in Toronto, Peel region could see travel spike to York region, experts say

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

  • 50,327 people are male
  • 53,017 people are female
  • 12,167 people are 19 and under
  • 37,711 people are 20 to 39
  • 29,609 people are 40 to 59
  • 15,237 people are 60 to 79
  • 9,177 people are 80 and over
Trending Stories

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Story continues below advertisement

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,141 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by four. There are currently 99 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is the same as was reported on Saturday.

There are 590 active cases among long-term care residents and 473 among staff.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updateOntariocovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ontario coronavirus cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers