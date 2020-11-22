Ontario reports 1,534 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 1,534 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 103,912.

“Locally, there are 490 new cases in Peel, 460 in Toronto and 130 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

“There are 1,429 more resolved cases and nearly 46,400 tests completed.”

Ontario has now completed a total of 5,920,252 tests, while 30,427 remain under investigation.

Meanwhile, 87,508 cases are considered resolved, which is 84.2 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Fourteen more deaths were also announced on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,486.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of Saturday afternoon.

There are 484 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 29), with 147 in intensive care (up by one) and 89 on ventilators (up by two).

The province notes that not all hospitals have reported patient statuses for Nov. 20 — as is often the case on weekends — possibly causing the reported number of hospitalizations to be lower than it actually is.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

50,327 people are male

53,017 people are female

12,167 people are 19 and under

37,711 people are 20 to 39

29,609 people are 40 to 59

15,237 people are 60 to 79

9,177 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,141 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by four. There are currently 99 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is the same as was reported on Saturday.

There are 590 active cases among long-term care residents and 473 among staff.

