Halifax Mooseheads reschedule 2 games after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Halifax Mooseheads have postponed two home games after an employee with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League hockey team tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release issued Saturday, the QMJHL team said they have postponed their game against the Charlottetown Islanders — scheduled for Saturday night — and their game against the Cape Breton Eagles — scheduled for Wednesday — as a result of the positive test.

The Mooseheads say that the employee who has COVID-19 has not been in contact with any players or hockey staff and that Nova Scotia’s public health department did not require a delay of the games but that they are “operating under an extreme abundance of caution,” the release said.

Mooseheads players and staff are now being directed to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms while members of the organization who have been in contact with the infected person will be tested.

The team says it will announce the dates of the rescheduled dates in the coming days.

Previously purchased tickets for the games can be used for admission to the rescheduled games or they can receive a full refund via Ticket Atlantic by calling 902-451-1221.