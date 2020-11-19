City clarifies 10-person limit inside Hamilton arenas, recreation centres

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Hamilton has issued an update regarding capacity limits within recreation facilities.

As a result of entering the red control category of the province’s framework, designed to control the spread of COVID-19, it now says a maximum of 10 patrons can be inside of a facility at one time, regardless of size.

The restriction, which the city says was confirmed late Wednesday by the province under the Keeping Ontario Safe and Open Framework, applies to Hamilton’s recreation centres, arenas and community halls.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The city stresses that there are no special capacity limits for on-rink activity, adding that the arena limits apply to coaches and players; no spectators are permitted.

Story continues below advertisement

Hockey teams may train with drills only, as no games or scrimmages are permitted, and there is no access to arena change room facilities.

The city had previously announced the cancellation of all fall registered recreation programs, including swimming lessons, fitness programs, sports programs and general interest programs.

All gym, sport, and fitness drop-in programs, including pickleball, badminton, basketball, table tennis, open gym, and water fit, are all cancelled with Hamilton in the red control category.

Some drop-in recreation programs will continue, including open swim, length swim and seniors general interest, but reservations are required for entry and there is a 90-minute limit of length of stay.