Comments

Canada

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki self-isolating after exposure to coronavirus

By Hannah Jackson Global News
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki sits for an interview in Ottawa on Friday, May 4, 2018.
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki sits for an interview in Ottawa on Friday, May 4, 2018. Justin Tang/CP

Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Brenda Lucki says she is self-isolating after exposure to the novel coronavirus.

“I’ve learned that I was recently exposed to someone who tested positive for #COVID19,” she wrote in a tweet Wednesday evening.

Lucki said she has been tested and is “self-isolating as a precaution,” as she waits for results.

Lucki encouraged the public to use the COVID Alert app, which is available in eight provinces and notifies users if they have been exposed to the virus.

Lucki was named commissioner of the RCMP in March 2018.

A request for comment sent to the RCMP was not immediately returned.

The news comes as Canada continues to grapple with the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, 4,639 new infections and 100 new deaths were reported across the country.

