Kelowna Fire Department welcomes community through virtual open house

The Kelowna Fire Department is welcoming people through their doors once again, but this time virtually.

In years past, firefighters at station have opened their doors to thousands of people, serving up pancakes, hot coffee and a whole lot of fun for the whole family.

The open house brings in more than 1,500 people each year and has been as a fundraiser for the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society over the last five years, While the coronavirus pandemic changes things, they can still give a behind-the-scenes tour online.

“The open house video more or less showcases what we have in the fire hall as far as equipment our fire trucks our firefighters,” said Paul Johnson, fire prevention officer.

The firefighters are not letting the pandemic postpone their passion for fire prevention.

“We still have a job to do and our job is prevention,” said Johnson. “We want to be teaching the kids and the public out there and how to be safe at home and part of that is our educational videos.”

Johnson and his team have been releasing videos on everything from fire alarms to how to use a fire extinguisher and they are hoping they can still inspire the next generation of firefighters by staying connected online while we have to stay a part due to COVID-19.

“I bet you any one of the firefighters out at our station right now has actually gone on a firefighter tour when they were six years old and said, ‘Hey I want to be a fireman.'”

Watch the open house from the safety of your own home and see the other educational videos the Kelowna Fire Department has been releasing by visiting their YouTube channel.