Build-up of lint cause of clothes dryer fire, says Kelowna Fire Department

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 21, 2020 7:42 pm
The Kelowna Fire Department said the unit on Pandosy Street sustained minor fire damage from the clothes dryer fire, along with some smoke damage.
Kelowna firefighters extinguished a minor clothes dryer fire during the lunch hour on Friday.

The fire department said it received calls of smoke, just before 12:30 p.m., coming from the roof area of a strip mall along the 2600 block of Pandosy Street.

Arriving crews quickly extinguished the fire inside the unit.

The fire department said the unit sustained minor fire damage, along with some smoke damage.

It added the fire’s cause was due to a build-up of lint.

Six vehicles and18 personnel attended the incident.

KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganKelowna Fire DepartmentDryer Firepandosy streetclothes dryer fire
