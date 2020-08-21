Build-up of lint cause of clothes dryer fire, says Kelowna Fire Department

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna firefighters extinguished a minor clothes dryer fire during the lunch hour on Friday.

The fire department said it received calls of smoke, just before 12:30 p.m., coming from the roof area of a strip mall along the 2600 block of Pandosy Street.

Arriving crews quickly extinguished the fire inside the unit.

Read more: Kelowna Fire Department rope team rescues motorist down embankment

The fire department said the unit sustained minor fire damage, along with some smoke damage.

It added the fire’s cause was due to a build-up of lint.

Six vehicles and18 personnel attended the incident.

1:34 House fire safety 101 for kids House fire safety 101 for kids

Story continues below advertisement

Related News Kelowna Fire Department rope team rescues motorist down embankment