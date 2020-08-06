Kelowna Fire Department rope team rescues motorist down embankment

A rope team came to the rescue of an injured motorist down an embankment south of Kelowna on Wednesday evening.
The vehicle was located 20 feet down an embankment along Gillard Forestry Service Road, according to the Kelowna Fire Department.
The fire department said it sent out its high-angle rope team to assist RCMP and B.C. Ambulance just after 7 p.m.
Three members were lowered down the embankment to assess and then rescue the patient, who was hoisted up via a rope system, then handed over to a waiting B.C. Ambulance crew.
Overall, eight fire department members were involved in the rescue.
