Canada

Destructive house fire in West Kelowna deemed suspicious

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 29, 2020 2:46 pm
West Kelowna Fire Rescue says no one was living in the home along the 2700 block of Shannon Lake Road.
West Kelowna Fire Rescue says no one was living in the home along the 2700 block of Shannon Lake Road. West Kelowna Fire Rescue

A destructive house fire in West Kelowna has been deemed suspicious.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) says when crews arrived on scene for the overnight incident, the home was engulfed in flames and heavy smoke, along with downed power lines.

As such, WKFR deemed it a defensive operation, noting the residence along the 2700 block of Shannon Lake Road was determined to be abandoned, with no one living in it at the time.

WKFR said the fire is suspicious in nature and that it caused extensive damage. The cause is undetermined and the file has been turned over to police.

