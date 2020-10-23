Menu

Crime

Police believe late-night fire at bank lobby was deliberately set, witnesses sought

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 23, 2020 4:01 pm
Kelowna RCMP say the fire happened in the front lobby of a financial institution along the 1800 block of Dilworth Drive at approximately 11:30 p.m., on Thursday.
Kelowna RCMP say the fire happened in the front lobby of a financial institution along the 1800 block of Dilworth Drive at approximately 11:30 p.m., on Thursday.

Police in Kelowna are seeking public help following an alleged and intentionally set fire on Thursday night.

Kelowna RCMP say the fire happened in the front lobby of a financial institution along the 1800 block of Dilworth Drive at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Firefighters were actively extinguishing the blaze when police arrived.

Read more: Drugs, guns, cash taken off the streets in gang-related investigation: Kelowna RCMP

“RCMP have initiated an investigation and have reason to believe that the fire was deliberately set,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“A witness saw a man fleeing the fire scene on foot. Thankfully, no one was injured. We are now appealing to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area to contact us.”

The suspect was described as a man wearing a grey hoodie.

If you have any information regarding this matter and have not yet spoken to police, you are urged to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Crime Kelowna Okanagan Fire central okanagan Arson Kelowna RCMP
