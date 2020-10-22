Menu

Crime

Drugs, guns, cash taken off the streets in gang-related investigation: Kelowna RCMP

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 22, 2020 8:38 pm
Four men have been charged after a three-year investigation concluded in Kelowna.
Four men have been charged after a three-year investigation concluded in Kelowna. Global News

A three-year investigation named “Project E-Precedent” that targeted an alleged gang drug sale and distribution operation in Kelowna has resulted in serious charges against four men.

The four men have been charged with multiple firearms and drug trafficking offenses, according to the Kelowna RCMP.

Twenty-eight-year-old Travis Cumming, 35-year-old Jason Keehn, 30-year-old Jonathan Sierra and 28-year-old Benjamin Bridger have all been arrested and charged.

Kelowna RCMP say the men have alleged ties to the Red Scorpion Gang.

The investigation involved over 15 search warrants on private properties and one office building, according to police.

The searches resulted in the seizure of approximately five and a half kilograms of fentanyl and carfentanil, three kilograms of methamphetamine, one and a half kilograms of cocaine as well as smaller amounts of GHB, ecstasy, and other pharmaceutical drugs.

Numerous firearms were also found in the searches including a Mac-10 submachine gun, two 9mm handguns, a .45 caliber handgun, .38 caliber handgun and other semi-automatic rifles.

Around $130,000 in cash was also confiscated.

“This investigation was extremely complex and demanding,” said Cpl. Jeff Carroll, NCO in charge of the Kelowna RCMP Drug Section.

“These seizures disrupted the drug trade in the area and were a blow against a dangerous criminal element in our community.”

Kelowna RCMP say the matter is now before the court.

Click to play video 'Police investigate two shootings in Kelowna in less than a week, one of them that turned deadly' Police investigate two shootings in Kelowna in less than a week, one of them that turned deadly
Police investigate two shootings in Kelowna in less than a week, one of them that turned deadly
