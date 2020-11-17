Fredericton psychiatrist suspended by New Brunswick’s College of Physicians and Surgeons

Send this page to someone via email

A Fredericton psychiatrist has been suspended by New Brunswick’s College of Physicians and Surgeons pending an investigation into alleged sexual assaults at the University of New Brunswick.

Dr. Manoj Bhargava is listed as an employee at the Student Health Centre at the University of New Brunswick’s Fredericton campus.

Allegations that Bhargava mistreated patients at the Student Health Centre have been shared on social media throughout the past week.

On Tuesday, the college’s registrar, Dr. Ed Schollenber, confirmed that Dr. Manoj Bhargava had been suspended by the college.

He did not provide any more information beyond confirming that it was in regards to allegations of sexual assault.

The Unversity of New Brunswick did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

