Crime

Fredericton psychiatrist suspended by New Brunswick’s College of Physicians and Surgeons

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 17, 2020 5:17 pm
Dr. Manoj Bhargava is listed as an employee at the Student Health Centre at the University of New Brunswick.
Dr. Manoj Bhargava is listed as an employee at the Student Health Centre at the University of New Brunswick. Francis Vachon/The Canadian Press

A Fredericton psychiatrist has been suspended by New Brunswick’s College of Physicians and Surgeons pending an investigation into alleged sexual assaults at the University of New Brunswick.

Dr. Manoj Bhargava is listed as an employee at the Student Health Centre at the University of New Brunswick’s Fredericton campus.

Sexual violence 'not tolerated,' University of New Brunswick says amid scheduled protest

Allegations that Bhargava mistreated patients at the Student Health Centre have been shared on social media throughout the past week.

On Tuesday, the college’s registrar, Dr. Ed Schollenber, confirmed that Dr. Manoj Bhargava had been suspended by the college.

Trending Stories

He did not provide any more information beyond confirming that it was in regards to allegations of sexual assault.

The Unversity of New Brunswick did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Click to play video 'Mount Allison student speaks out against university sexual violence conduct' Mount Allison student speaks out against university sexual violence conduct
Mount Allison student speaks out against university sexual violence conduct
