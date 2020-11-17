Menu

Comments

Tech

ABTraceTogether app has been used to track just 19 cases of COVID-19

By Emily Mertz Global News
Alberta’s COVID-19 contact-tracing app, which has been downloaded 268,064 times on Apple and Android phones, has only been used to track close contacts of 19 positive cases since it launched in May.

Read more: Alberta launches ABTraceTogether app to improve contact tracing, fight COVID-19 spread

As of Monday, Alberta had 10,031 active cases. Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Alberta labs had completed more than 12,000 tests in a 24-hour period.

Since the pandemic began, 40,189 Albertans have tested positive for COVID-19.

The ABTraceTogether app has been used to identify and notify 70 close contacts in 19 of the province’s positive COVID-19 cases, an Alberta Health spokesperson confirmed.

That means the app has been used in less than 0.05 per cent of all positive cases in Alberta since May.

The government and AHS worked with Deloitte to develop the app. The contract with Deloitte is for up to $625,000.

Once installed, the app uses a phone’s Bluetooth to log anytime it comes within two metres of another person with the app for a cumulative 15 minutes.

The phones detect each other and exchange anonymous encrypted data, but no information is uploaded at that time — it is just stored in the app.

If that person tests positive for COVID-19, they can agree to share the app’s encrypted encounter history data with public health officials, who then notify the close contacts they may have been exposed.

“The app does not use your phone’s GPS and does not track the user’s location or contacts. The only information exchanged between users’ phones is a random ID that is non-identifying. Nothing that is identifiable is exchanged,” Hinshaw explained on May 1.

“After 21 days, each day’s worth of data is deleted one day at a time.”

RELATED: Alberta’s contact-tracing app only works on iOS when phone is unlocked, app running in foreground

However there were initially some issues with the iOS version of the app where it would only work when the phone is on, screen is unlocked and the app is running in the foreground.

The premier said the issues with the iOS version of Alberta’s app were resolved Sept. 28.

Read more: ‘We haven’t made a final decision’ on federal COVID-19 app, Alberta premier says

Alberta has not brought in the federal COVID-19 app, saying it’s an exposure notification app that doesn’t feed into the province’s contact-tracing system.

“The AB Trace Together app connects to Alberta’s contact tracing system, which has led the country in terms of contact tracing,” Premier Jason Kenney said on Nov. 2.

“Based on the advice we’ve received so far, it’s more effective as a public health tool. The federal app would not be connected to our contact tracing system.”

Click to play video 'COVID-19: Alberta contact tracing teams facing challenges, will only contact high-priority settings' COVID-19: Alberta contact tracing teams facing challenges, will only contact high-priority settings

On Nov. 5, Hinshaw announced that contact tracers were unable to keep up with the sharp rise in cases in the province, and therefore contact tracing was being focused on cases linked to high-priority settings, such as a schools, health-care facilities or group events.

Outside of those high-priority settings, people will be responsible for letting their own close contacts know they’ve tested positive for COVID-19 and should self-isolate and get tested.

According to Hinshaw, every positive case will still get a call from an Alberta contact tracer, who will then work to determine how they were exposed and where they may have gone while infectious.

Read more: Alberta marks deadliest day since COVID-19 pandemic began

On Monday, Alberta identified 860 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. It also recorded the deadliest day since the pandemic began: 20 Albertans with the virus died in a one-day period.

Hinshaw said Alberta’s positivity rate is about seven per cent.

Out of the 268,064 people who have downloaded ABTraceTogether, 66 per cent have it on iOS and 34 per cent have it on Android.

The province has stressed a strong contact-tracing system is a cornerstone of Alberta’s pandemic response.

