ABTraceTogether app has been used to track just 19 cases of COVID-19

Alberta’s COVID-19 contact-tracing app, which has been downloaded 268,064 times on Apple and Android phones, has only been used to track close contacts of 19 positive cases since it launched in May.

As of Monday, Alberta had 10,031 active cases. Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Alberta labs had completed more than 12,000 tests in a 24-hour period.

Since the pandemic began, 40,189 Albertans have tested positive for COVID-19.

The ABTraceTogether app has been used to identify and notify 70 close contacts in 19 of the province’s positive COVID-19 cases, an Alberta Health spokesperson confirmed.

That means the app has been used in less than 0.05 per cent of all positive cases in Alberta since May.

1:35 Provincial or federal COVID-19 tracing app? Alberta’s top doctor explains differences Provincial or federal COVID-19 tracing app? Alberta’s top doctor explains differences – Oct 29, 2020

The government and AHS worked with Deloitte to develop the app. The contract with Deloitte is for up to $625,000.

Once installed, the app uses a phone’s Bluetooth to log anytime it comes within two metres of another person with the app for a cumulative 15 minutes.

The phones detect each other and exchange anonymous encrypted data, but no information is uploaded at that time — it is just stored in the app.

If that person tests positive for COVID-19, they can agree to share the app’s encrypted encounter history data with public health officials, who then notify the close contacts they may have been exposed.

“The app does not use your phone’s GPS and does not track the user’s location or contacts. The only information exchanged between users’ phones is a random ID that is non-identifying. Nothing that is identifiable is exchanged,” Hinshaw explained on May 1.

“After 21 days, each day’s worth of data is deleted one day at a time.”

RELATED: Alberta’s contact-tracing app only works on iOS when phone is unlocked, app running in foreground

However there were initially some issues with the iOS version of the app where it would only work when the phone is on, screen is unlocked and the app is running in the foreground.

The premier said the issues with the iOS version of Alberta’s app were resolved Sept. 28.

Alberta has not brought in the federal COVID-19 app, saying it’s an exposure notification app that doesn’t feed into the province’s contact-tracing system.

