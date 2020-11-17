Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Actor Richard Schiff from ‘The Good Doctor’ hospitalized with COVID-19

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 17, 2020 1:38 pm
Richard Schiff in 'House of Lies.'.
Richard Schiff in 'House of Lies.'. Jordin Althaus / © Showtime / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Actor Richard Schiff, from the Vancouver-shot show The Good Doctor, has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Schiff confirmed on Twitter that he tested positive for the virus on Nov. 3.

His wife, Shiela Kelley, who also appears on The Good Doctor, and their son also contracted the coronavirus.

Read more: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he, his family have recovered from coronavirus

Schiff confirmed he is in the hospital on oxygen, remdesivir and steroids and is “showing some improvement every day.”

Remdesivir is an antiviral medication that is used to treat COVID-19.

Kelley is in isolation at home but is “still fairly ill” Schiff tweeted Monday.

She has been detailing her journey on her Instagram account, saying she has never experienced anything like this in her life. One minute she’s fine, she said, and the next she’s “struggling to breathe.”

It is not known how the family contracted the virus but Kelley said the best advice she can give is to listen to your body, mask up and wash your hands.

