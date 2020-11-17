Actor Richard Schiff from ‘The Good Doctor’ hospitalized with COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Actor Richard Schiff, from the Vancouver-shot show The Good Doctor, has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Schiff confirmed on Twitter that he tested positive for the virus on Nov. 3.

His wife, Shiela Kelley, who also appears on The Good Doctor, and their son also contracted the coronavirus.

On Election Day I tested positive for Covid-19. This has been the most bizarre week of our lives. @thesheilakelley is also positive. This is tough. We are determined to find a way to health again. We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing. Love from here. — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) November 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

1:48 B.C. film industry hoping to bounce back after coronavirus closure B.C. film industry hoping to bounce back after coronavirus closure – Jul 13, 2020

Schiff confirmed he is in the hospital on oxygen, remdesivir and steroids and is “showing some improvement every day.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Remdesivir is an antiviral medication that is used to treat COVID-19.

Kelley is in isolation at home but is “still fairly ill” Schiff tweeted Monday.

She has been detailing her journey on her Instagram account, saying she has never experienced anything like this in her life. One minute she’s fine, she said, and the next she’s “struggling to breathe.”

Story continues below advertisement

It is not known how the family contracted the virus but Kelley said the best advice she can give is to listen to your body, mask up and wash your hands.