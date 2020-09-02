Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he, his family have recovered from coronavirus

Pro-wrestler turned Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said in a video message posted on social media Wednesday that he, his wife and their two young children tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks but that they all have recovered and are healthy.

Johnson, 48, said in the Instagram post that he and his spouse, Lauren, 35, and their daughters, Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, caught the coronavirus about two and a half weeks ago — despite being “disciplined” about avoiding infection — from “very close family friends” whom he said had no idea how they had become infected.

The star implored his fans to “stay positive” and “care for your fellow human beings.”

