Entertainment

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he, his family have recovered from coronavirus

By Sean Boynton Global News
FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, actor Dwayne Johnson poses for photographers at the premiere of the "Rampage," in London. Johnson will host and Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson will perform on a globally broadcast concert calling on world leaders to make coronavirus tests and treatment available and equitable for all. The advocacy organization Global Citizen and the European Commission announced Monday, June 22, 2020 that Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Concert will air on June 27.
FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, actor Dwayne Johnson poses for photographers at the premiere of the "Rampage," in London. Johnson will host and Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson will perform on a globally broadcast concert calling on world leaders to make coronavirus tests and treatment available and equitable for all. The advocacy organization Global Citizen and the European Commission announced Monday, June 22, 2020 that Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Concert will air on June 27. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

Pro-wrestler turned Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said in a video message posted on social media Wednesday that he, his wife and their two young children tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks but that they all have recovered and are healthy.

Read more: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson confronts Donald Trump: ‘Where are you?’

Johnson, 48, said in the Instagram post that he and his spouse, Lauren, 35, and their daughters, Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, caught the coronavirus about two and a half weeks ago — despite being “disciplined” about avoiding infection — from “very close family friends” whom he said had no idea how they had become infected.

The star implored his fans to “stay positive” and “care for your fellow human beings.”

Story continues below advertisement

—With files from Reuters

More to come…

