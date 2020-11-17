Kingston police investigate sudden death on Stephen Street

Kingston police say they are assisting the coroner’s office in a sudden death investigation.
Police were called to a home on Stephen Street just before 4 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report related to a missing person.
Several police cruisers and two forensic vehicles were parked outside of the home Tuesday morning.
Trending Stories
Kingston police say they are investigating a death at the residence but did not give any other details.
Police say the investigation is still ongoing. Police have yet to respond to a request for further information.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments