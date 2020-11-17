Menu

Canada

Kingston police investigate sudden death on Stephen Street

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 17, 2020 12:31 pm
Kingston police are investigating a death on Stephen Street in the city's north end.
Kingston police are investigating a death on Stephen Street in the city's north end. Jennifer Basa / Global News

Kingston police say they are assisting the coroner’s office in a sudden death investigation.

Police were called to a home on Stephen Street just before 4 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report related to a missing person.

Read more: SIU finds Kingston police officers acted lawfully during fatal drug overdose arrest

Several police cruisers and two forensic vehicles were parked outside of the home Tuesday morning.

Kingston police say they are investigating a death at the residence but did not give any other details.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing. Police have yet to respond to a request for further information.

