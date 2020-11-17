All Grade 10, 11 students at Nelson Mandela High School sent home due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

All Grade 10 and 11 students at Nelson Mandela High School have been told not to return to school for over a week due to multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19.

A letter to parents and guardians explains that staff at the northeast Calgary school have been notified that “a number of” Grade 10 and 11 students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Many staff members and students in Grade 10 and 11 have been in close contact with one of the cases and will be required to isolate at home for up to 14 days, principal Christos Sagriotis said in the letter.

“Due to staffing capacity issues, the decision was made to move all of the students in both grades to online classes from Tuesday, Nov. 17 until Friday, Nov. 27,” Sagriotis added.

In-person classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 30.

The students will not be joining the Calgary Board of Education’s Hub online learning and will instead maintain course work through the CBE’s D2L platform.

The high school will remain open for in-person classes for students in Grade 12.

Sagriotis said the school will continue contacting each family affected by the positive cases, and Alberta Health Services will be following up only with those individuals.

“If you are not contacted by end of day Thursday, your child(ren) are not affected by the positive case.”

